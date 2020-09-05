May 13, 1941 - August 30, 2020 Linda passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Forsyth Novant Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Earle and Lucy Martin Elliott; brother, Harold T. Elliott; her husband, Harold E Sprinkle, and young son, Link Jarvis Sprinkle. She is survived by one sister, Nancy Elliott Vanhoy (Joe, deceased); loving nieces, Kathy V. Joyce (Harold), Jennifer V. Richardson (Joe); a sister-in-law, Peggy Elliott; several nieces; a nephew; and longtime friend Betty Sheek; as well as many others dear friends and family. After careers with RJR, Piedmont Airlines, Wake Forest Athletic Department, she followed her passion for nature and love of flowers by founding Linda Sprinkle Garden Designs. Linda received numerous awards for her prize roses and was a former president of the Winston-Salem Rose Society. She enjoyed luncheons at Mayberry's and attending annual reunions with her classmates from Mineral Springs High School, Class of 1959 where she excelled in basketball. Linda's enthusiasm for sports carried through her lifetime from working The Crosby Golf Tournament, to going to the Wake games to watching NFL football. Because of her love of all animals especially cats, she also volunteered at Forsyth Humane Society. To all who knew Linda, she was an avid shopper of fashion, including jewelry, shoes and lipsticks. She was always in style! To honor Linda, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Linda to Wake Forest Baseball at Wake Forest Athletics, Attn: Maddy Overby, 499 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
