December 16, 1928 - July 20, 2020 Horace Winfield Stancliff, Jr., 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born December 16, 1928 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and lived there until he was 12 years old, then the family moved to Washington, D.C. Mr. Stancliff served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He attended Washington Bible College in Washington, D.C. Mr. Stancliff worked for AT&T for 34 years as a PBX Installer. After retirement, he contracted for seven more years. He had the privilege to be part of a team to install a new phone system for the U.S. Capitol Building and U.S. Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Mr. Stancliff was an active member of Center Grove Baptist Church. His passions were studying the Bible and sharing it with others. Preceding him in death were his parents, Horace Stancliff, Sr., and Iris Pritchard Stancliff and his brother, Andrew Dean Stancliff. Surviving him is his wife of 68 years, Deloris Boone Stancliff; two sons, Daniel Stancliff (Allison) and James Stancliff (Sherry); six grandchildren, Michelle Mardeusz (T.J.), Ashleigh Dowell (Allan), Rachel Stancliff, Alexis Stancliff, Jamie Goubeaux (R.J.) and Jay Stancliff; two great-grandchildren, Leigha Mardeusz and Xane Dowell; brother, William Stancliff (Carolyn); sisters, Sammye Wright and Gwendolyn Benton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, Attn: Yes Program, 8750 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

