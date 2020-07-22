December 16, 1928 - July 20, 2020 Horace Winfield Stancliff, Jr., 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born December 16, 1928 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and lived there until he was 12 years old, then the family moved to Washington, D.C. Mr. Stancliff served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He attended Washington Bible College in Washington, D.C. Mr. Stancliff worked for AT&T for 34 years as a PBX Installer. After retirement, he contracted for seven more years. He had the privilege to be part of a team to install a new phone system for the U.S. Capitol Building and U.S. Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Mr. Stancliff was an active member of Center Grove Baptist Church. His passions were studying the Bible and sharing it with others. Preceding him in death were his parents, Horace Stancliff, Sr., and Iris Pritchard Stancliff and his brother, Andrew Dean Stancliff. Surviving him is his wife of 68 years, Deloris Boone Stancliff; two sons, Daniel Stancliff (Allison) and James Stancliff (Sherry); six grandchildren, Michelle Mardeusz (T.J.), Ashleigh Dowell (Allan), Rachel Stancliff, Alexis Stancliff, Jamie Goubeaux (R.J.) and Jay Stancliff; two great-grandchildren, Leigha Mardeusz and Xane Dowell; brother, William Stancliff (Carolyn); sisters, Sammye Wright and Gwendolyn Benton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, Attn: Yes Program, 8750 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Most Popular
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
High school students protest ahead of school reopening vote for Winston-Salem/Forsyth system
-
Charlie Harrison, former Wake Forest basketball player, dies
-
Federal gun and drug charges filed against Winston-Salem man who authorities say led deputies on high-speed chase
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately