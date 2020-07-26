Stephens, Pauline E. July 30, 1919 - July 23, 2020 As the sun rose on July 23, Pauline E. Stephens went to be with the Lord. She was one week short of her 101st birthday. Her daughters, Lois Hart, Barbie Kale, and Peggy Wert, with their husbands, loved her and are grateful for a long life shared with her. Pauline received energy from serving people through many organizations such as Girl Scouts, Maple Springs United Methodist Church and Crisis Control Ministry. When she saw a need, she did not grumble or complain. She just started filling the need. Even a few months ago when poor health prevented her from many activities, she made daily visits with a 106-year-old friend to read and discuss a devotional passage. As her health declined, Pauline often spoke of her desire to see her husband Raymond L. Stephens, her parents George and Edna Stein, and Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren (the Marissa Joyce Family, Nathan Morgan family, Greg Wert family, and Chris Wert) will miss her stories of Kansas farm life, Great Depression years, and being a military wife. A graveside service will be held at 10:00, Saturday, August 1 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maple Springs UMC Food Pantry, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road

