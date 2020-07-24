April 8, 1937 - July 15, 2020 Rosemary Shoaf Stewart entered into the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 15, 2020. Rosemary was born April 8th, 1937 in Forsyth County to Carl Augustus Shoaf and Fallie Myers Shoaf. She was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Clemmons School in 1955 and married the love of her life, Arkon Gray Stewart, on Dec. 24th, 1955. In her early career she worked at Kress's Department Store, Hanes Hosiery, and later at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. In 1970 she became a fulltime homemaker, enjoying more time with her children, volunteering at church, and working in the garden. In her later years, she was a partner in her husband's ministry. She assisted him with typing his sermons, church newsletters, and weekly bulletins, even while she battled breast cancer. She enjoyed her role as a minister's wife at Enterprise Moravian Church, Providence Moravian Church, and Ardmore Moravian Church and was well loved by the congregations. She enjoyed helping to make Moravian chicken pies at church fundraisers and became well known for her chicken pies, strawberry pies, and sourdough rolls. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, and seven siblings; an infant sister, Edith; brothers, Bill Shoaf, Ray Shoaf, Gray Shoaf, Elvin Shoaf, Melvin Shoaf, and Spencer Shoaf. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Rev. Arkon Gray Stewart; 3 children, Arkon Gray Stewart, Jr. (Sidney), Allan Wayne Stewart (Kay), Tracie Elizabeth Marshall (Adam); 6 grandchildren, Morgan Stewart, Gray Stewart, Kimberly Shari Grieser (Darrell), Rosanna Stewart, Abram Marshall, and Lucas Marshall; 2 great-grandchildren, Hunter Grieser, and Isabella Grieser, and 1 step-granddaughter, DeaRae Huie, and her children, Autumn, Bethany, Catie, Danika, and Ember. A Memorial Service will be held at New Philadelphia Moravian Church on Sunday, July 26th at 3:00 p.m. and will be officiated by The Right Rev. Sam Gray and The Right Rev. Graham Rights. Guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed at the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
