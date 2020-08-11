April 30, 1926 - August 7, 2020 Mr. Cecil Clemmer Stoltz, 94, died on August 7, 2020 at his home. Cecil was born on April 30, 1926 the son of the late A.W. Stoltz and Cora Westmoreland Stoltz. He had been in declining health for some time. Cecil was a Navy veteran serving during World War II, on the USS North Carolina and USS Washington. He was a retired building contractor, rural letter carrier and well driller. Cecil was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he was active as long as his health permitted. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Clayton Stoltz. Cecil is survived by a son, Gary Stoltz (Wanda); a daughter, Judy Hundley (Rocky); four grandchildren, Andrew Hundley (Regina), Shane Hundley (Kari), Lauren Wall (David) and Amy White (Josh); six great-grandchildren, Rylan Hundley, Taylor Hundley, Jake Hundley, Kate Hundley, Jayden Wall and Jaxson Wall. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, August12, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Easler and Rev. Randy Hicks officiating. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Cecil's caregivers over the past several years. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045

