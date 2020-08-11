April 30, 1926 - August 7, 2020 Mr. Cecil Clemmer Stoltz, 94, died on August 7, 2020 at his home. Cecil was born on April 30, 1926 the son of the late A.W. Stoltz and Cora Westmoreland Stoltz. He had been in declining health for some time. Cecil was a Navy veteran serving during World War II, on the USS North Carolina and USS Washington. He was a retired building contractor, rural letter carrier and well driller. Cecil was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he was active as long as his health permitted. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Clayton Stoltz. Cecil is survived by a son, Gary Stoltz (Wanda); a daughter, Judy Hundley (Rocky); four grandchildren, Andrew Hundley (Regina), Shane Hundley (Kari), Lauren Wall (David) and Amy White (Josh); six great-grandchildren, Rylan Hundley, Taylor Hundley, Jake Hundley, Kate Hundley, Jayden Wall and Jaxson Wall. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, August12, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Easler and Rev. Randy Hicks officiating. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Cecil's caregivers over the past several years. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
-
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
-
Police ID teens who were shot to death Saturday in Winston-Salem. A 17-year-old faces an accessory charge.
-
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
-
COVID-19 outbreak at child-care center in Kernersville. County has additional COVID-related death.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately