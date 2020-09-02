March 20, 1934 - August 29, 2020 Mioko Nakahashi Stovall, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away in her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born March 20, 1934 in Fukuoka, Japan to Shigeaki and Haruko Nakahashi (née Anase), she was preceded in death by her firstborn son, James, her husband, Shakespeare Stovall, and grandson, Brenton Stovall. She is survived by her seven children, Vicki, Robert, Ernest, Alex, Joan, James, and Janet; 25 grandchildren; and 12-great grandchildren. Mioko is a gentle spirit. She led a life full of love, generosity, and grace. For more than twenty years she taught art at the Center School in Manhattan, New York before retiring to Winston-Salem. She was an avid gardener and a faithful practitioner of her Buddhist faith through Soka Gakkai International (SGI). The SGI community of North Carolina conducted a memorial Toso and virtual remembrance on August 31. The Stovall family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for providing thoughtful care to Mioko in her final days. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway

