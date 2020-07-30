October 28, 1985 - July 27, 2020 Matthew Robert Strickland, the greatly loved son of his parents, Robert and Ellen Strickland, and the loving husband of his wife Sarah Elizabeth, passed away on July 27, 2020. Matt was born in Springfield, MO on October 28, 1985 and grew up in Rochester, MN and Overland Park, KS. He graduated with a BS degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University and obtained an MS degree in Environmental Process Engineering at Duke University. After working several years with the Metropolitan Council in St. Paul, MN he returned to the Raleigh-Durham area to work until his medical condition, Primary Progressive Aphasia, disabled him. Matt married Sarah Elizabeth Smith on March 12, 2011. They have been the proud "parents" of Nanook and Loki. He was an active member of Vintage 21 Church and of Summit Church, both in the Raleigh-Durham area, and of Antioch Church in St. Paul, MN. His smile, humor, and quick wit are missed by all who knew him. The family will have a private ceremony of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Matt, please generously donate to Triangle Aphasia Project, 171 High House Rd., Suite 11, Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Tags

Load entries