March 20, 1953 - July 22, 2020 Mr. Sumpter was born March 20, 1953, in Winston-Salem, NC. He departed from this earth July 22, 2020. He is survived by an aunt, Johnsie Jones; a son, Derrick Sumpter; and a grandson. Also surviving are his brother, Wayne Sumpter (Margarett); three nieces; one great-niece; two great-nephews; and a host of other family members and friends. At Mr. Sumpter's request, there will not be any services.

