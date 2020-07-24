Winston-Salem - Ms. Brenda L. Swinson, 63, passed away July 19, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home, Private services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Swinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

