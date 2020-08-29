June 1, 1925 - August 25, 2020 Mrs. Sadie Tate, 95, of Jonesville, NC, was called to her heavenly home on August 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 1, 1925. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday at 11:00am at Spencer Memorial Chapel, 207 N. Bridge Street, Jonesville, NC. Public walk through will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Spencer Memorial Chapel. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home. Spencer Funeral Home Inc. 824 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030

