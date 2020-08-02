Taylor, Danny Webb March 17, 1970 - July 30, 2020 PILOT MOUNTAIN - Mr. Danny Webb Taylor, 50, resident of Pilot Mountain, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 17, 1970 in Winston-Salem, a son to Jack and Peggy Webb Taylor. He was a graduate of East Carolina University in Greeneville, a member of Salem Baptist Church in Dobson, and worked for British American Tobacco for the past 20 years. Dan was a mason and member of Lewisville Masonic Lodge #201 and enjoyed golf and hunting prior to his health declining. In 2003, he married the former Stephanie Slate who survives of Pilot Mountain. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Taylor. Also surviving are his children, Alexis Taylor and Bryce Taylor both of the home; father, Jack Taylor of King; sister, Jackie Goforth (Rick) and three nieces of King. At his request, no immediate services are scheduled. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries