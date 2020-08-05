April 9, 1975 - July 25, 2020 Ms. Kelly Denise Burick Taylor passed away unexpectedly July 25, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County to Miles Michael Burick and Karen Sue Saunders Burick. She was one who loved animals and had two furry friends, "Gypsy and Sammy." She loved family and was a good mom to her daughter Haley. She always would make her laugh. Kelly was friendly to all who met her and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Haley Taylor; mother, Karen Burick, and dad Miles Burick; sister Michelle Burick; nephew, Zach Burick and niece, Katelyn Hayes, nephew Dylan Burick, and several great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, August 7 at Jefferson Christian Church, 8200 Jefferson Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045, with Steve Cook, minister, officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road Rural Hall, NC 27045

