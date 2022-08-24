Taylor, Robert September 3, 1954 - August 16, 2022 Winston-Salem- Robert William Taylor, 67, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 16, 2022. He was born to the late Joe Taylor Sr. and Mildred Taylor on September 3, 1954. Robert was a simple man, who was genuine, generous, and caring. He was loved by many and will be remembered as a lover of "Kermit's" Hot Dogs. Robert loved his family and family gatherings. He also loved his job at Prime Source OPC and will be missed by all. Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by one grandson, Ethan Warren Taylor. To carry on his memory are his wife, Cindy Taylor; two sons, Joshua Taylor and David Taylor (wife Jacqueline); four grandchildren, Brandi Bain, Noah Taylor, Alyssa Taylor, and Raelyn Taylor; two brothers, Joe Taylor Jr. and David Taylor; Sister Sharon Morgenstern as well as four special nieces and nephews, Ryann, Max, Alex, and Amanda. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Pisgah United Methodist Church with Pastor William "Bill" Adams officiating. Interment will follow at the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10:00-10:45 AM. Memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church at 2165 Pisgah Church Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately