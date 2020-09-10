April 24, 1947 - September 4, 2020 Fred A. (Freddie) Tesh, Jr., 73, formally of Midway, passed into the presence of Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020 at New Hanover Memorial Hospital, Wilmington, NC. A 10:00 AM graveside service with honors is planned for Monday, September 14, 2020 at The National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC, with Reverend Blaine Taylor officiating. Mr. Tesh will lie in state 1-4 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. Masks and social distancing are requested. He was born to Fred A. Tesh, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Payne Tesh on April 24, 1947. Freddie was a kind, jovial and giving person who loved his family. He loved to have an occasional "banter" with friends and family then end up with laughter about it. Fred also loved to fish - catching the smallest to the largest! He fished on the surf, the pier and in a boat! Mr. Tesh enjoyed all types of racing and worked on any type race car, and won many awards during his racing career. A graduate of North Davidson High School, he promptly went to work at RJR-Tobacco. While there, he was inducted into the US Army and served his country proudly for two years in Germany. When he was discharged with an honorable discharge, he returned to RJR where he retired. Freddie moved to Wilmington, NC and lived there as a beach man until his passing. He was moving back to Midway the weekend of September 5th, but God took him to his perfect home one day before he was to move. He was predeceased by his parents and great-nephew, Kaleb Tesh. Mr. Tesh is survived by his only brother, Kenneth ("Sis" Nellie); two nephews, Greg (Carol) Tesh and Keith (Pam) Tesh of Midway; one niece, Kathi (Rev. Blaine) Taylor of Wilmington; one great-niece, Meaghan T. Wesley; seven great-nephews, Stephen (Misti) Taylor; Chris (Courtney) Taylor; Daniel Taylor; Nathan Taylor; Nickolas Tesh; Nilsen (Amy) Tesh and Josh Tesh; three great-great-nephews, Nygil Wesley, Elijah and Gideon Taylor; three great-great-nieces, Nera and Nala Wesley and Madeline Taylor; along with a host of cousins and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
