Winston-Salem - Mr. John A. Thomas Sr., 65, passed away July 19, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of John Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries