Tidwell, Deborah Leigh Petree January 13, 1949 - July 21, 2020 Deborah Leigh Petree Tidwell, 71, passed away peacefully Monday July 21, 2020 at Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home. Born January 13, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Harry Graham Petree Jr. and Mary Cecil Shropshire Petree. Deborah was a graduate of North Forsyth High School where she was a member of the Valkyries dance team and later attended Kings College in Charlotte to further her education. She was a faithful member of Rural Hall Christian Church. For Deborah she expressed her love of the arts through painting as well as playing the piano which she could do by ear. In addition to her parents Deborah was preceded in death by her son Michael Brian Tidwell, and a niece Stephanie Ashburn. She is survived by one son, Jerry Eugene Tidwell Jr. (Betsy Alejandra); a sister Adelaide P. Ashburn (Frank); a brother, Graham M. Petree, and two nephews, Stan Ashburn (Jana) of Dallas TX and Clint Petree of King. Due to the current public safety crisis there will be no formal services at this time, but a memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Tidwell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC, 27103 or Rural Hall Christian Church, P.O box 146, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

