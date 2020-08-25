September 11, 1922 - August 23, 2020 Our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Wanna Faye Fortson Tilley "GaGa", 97, was welcomed in the arms our Lord on August 23, 2020. She was born September 11, 1922 to the late Rev. L.H. Fortson and Josie Barton Fortson. She was the last living daughter of 13 children. Mrs. Tilley was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert S. Tilley, Sr.; her son, Hubert S. Tilley, Jr. and her daughter, Phylis A. Tilley. Surviving are her two sons, Rev. Stephen G. Tilley (Donna) and Philip W. Tilley (June); 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was a very Godly, classy and caring woman who loved helping others and had a servant's heart. She was a member of Parkland Church, where she served faithfully under her son's ministry for 46 years. She also loved her family dearly and was most happy when she was with them. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo with Rev. Stephen G. Tilley officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers who showed love and compassion to her during her last days: Robyn Schultz, Alyssa Beck, Karmyn Rodriguez, Sheila Brown and Margaret Morgan. Memorials may be made to Parkland Church, 2900 Old Salisbury Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

