May 30, 1951 - September 8, 2020 Sandra (Janice) Craver Tritt, 69, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. An 11:00 AM funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Welcome on Friday, September 11, 2020 with Pastor Jonathan Goodman officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. With social-distancing observed, we respectfully ask that masks be worn. Mrs. Tritt was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina on May 30, 1951 to Edward Hughes Craver and Dorothy Frances Craig Craver. Janice lived as a servant to the Lord Jesus Christ, giving of herself tirelessly. She retired as a Dental Assistant and worked for Leslie Lundquist, DDS. Janice was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome. Janice was preceded in death by her father. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Bruce Tritt, of the home; two sons, Brian Martin of Winston-Salem, and Bruce Lee Tritt, Jr., of Yadkinville; four sisters, Kay Tritt (Dennis), Susan Holbrook (Robert), Julia Parks, and Anne Lewis (Chuck); three grandchildren, Zoe, Sage and Aiden; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to: First Baptist Church of Welcome, 404 Welcome-Arcadia Rd, Lexington, NC 27295, or to the American Children's Home, 3844 NC-8, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
Most Popular
-
6 new lanes, all 65 mph opening from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
Reynolds mourns sudden death of one of its teachers
-
Murder plea in shooting puts Winston-Salem man behind bars for at least 14 years
-
Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old woman missing from Kernersville
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately