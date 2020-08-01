Robert Charles Tuckey, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom Tuckey. Rob will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Susan Tuckey; four children, Heather Tuckey, Tom Tuckey, Alishia Zaucha, Scott Betz; two brothers, Scott Tuckey and Kurt Tuckey; his nine grandchildren; 2 1/2 great-grandchildren; and the Kittinger family. He was born February 10, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to Robert Charles Tuckey and June (Tuckey) Shannon. Rob lived in the Akron-Canton area most of his life except for fifteen years in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was a 1963 Hoover High School graduate and attended Ohio University and Kent State University. Rob was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country honorably. He was a partner at Universal Plastics for a number of years then finished his career at Philpot Rubber-Elkhart Rubber in N.C. Rob was an ordinary man that had an extra-ordinary gift of touching people's lives. He was sometimes called the Gentle Giant. Rob loved television, movies, live theater, music, art and classic cars. He volunteered with the Winston-Salem, N.C. Arts Council and the Winston-Salem Shepherd's Center. Rob was a member of South East Summit Kiwanis Club in Akron and pioneered setting up the International Institute of Akron, a center for incoming new immigrants, including new Vietnamese people after the war. Memorial services for Rob have taken place in Akron, Ohio. Arrangements are by Hopkins Lawver, and the tribute page is at www.hopkinslawver.com.
