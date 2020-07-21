October 22, 1953 - July 19, 2020 Marlene Goforth Turner, 66, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at SECU Hospice House. She was born in Iredell County on October 22, 1953, daughter of the late George Goforth and Grace Smith Goforth. Other than her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Bobby Goforth and G. H. Goforth. Marlene was a member of West Yadkin Baptist Church, worked in the office at Sara Lee Hanes Brand and loved going shopping. Survivors include her loving husband, Calvin C. Turner, two sons; Michael Wayne Turner and Chris Turner, two grandchildren; Ashley Turner and Aubrey Turner, three sisters; Barbara Barney, Wanda White and Trudy Cass (Steve), a brother; William Goforth and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at West Yadkin Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Richard Odum officiating. Visitation to be at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5801 US 601, Yadkinville, NC
