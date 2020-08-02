Tuscano, Robert Paul November 25, 1940 - July 28, 2020 Mr. Robert Paul Tuscano, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health & Rehab. He was born November 25, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Francis and Anna Tuscano. Bob founded the Lyons Club in Manheim Township, PA. He owned and operated Atwood Mechanical in PA before moving to NC. After the move, Bob went to work with K-Ham Plumbing, where he retired with 20 years of service. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church. Bob loved his farm and being able to look out and see his horses. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Frank Tuscano. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Ina T. Tuscano; five children: Benjamin Prince, Kevan Prince, Rob Tuscano, Tina Tuscano, and Terri Tuscano Stokes; ten grandchildren: Nick Batillo, Anthony Batillo, Bekke Tuscano Repka, Alexa Miller, Kendall Miller, John William Prince, Deacon Prince, Heather Tuscano, Katelyn Tuscano, and Lindsay Tuscano; sister, Philomena Tuscano Gray; brother, Tom Tuscano; and twelve great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at First Baptist Church of King with Glenn VanMeter, Minister and the Rev. John Michael officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: First Christian Church, 625 Meadowbrook Drive, King, NC 27021 or First Baptist Church, 122 Kirby Road, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.haywoth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

