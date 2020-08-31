August 12, 1939 - August 28, 2020 Kernersville Billy "Bill" Eugene Tuttle, 81, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Randolph County, August 12, 1939 to the late Rose Etta Perry and Robert Glen Tuttle. Bill was a good husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Bill was an avid bowler, loved gardening, and loved Duke Basketball. He retired from R.J.R. Tobacco Co. In addition to his parents, Bill was proceeded in death by his first wife, Nancy Kathereene Tuttle; and two brothers, Lester, and Robert Charles Tuttle. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty "Maxine" Tuttle; two sons, Michael Eugene Tuttle (Marion) and Travis Scott Tuttle (Tammy); and two grandchildren, Hannah Jason (Ryan) and Jackson Tuttle. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with the Pastor Scott Simmons, Pastor Don Martin, and Pastor Steve Martin officiating. A private graveside will be held immediately following the service. Bill will be able to be viewed in the church sanctuary from 12:00 12:45 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seniors Oasis at Kernersville Wesleyan Church 930 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284, Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Northside Lanes 3550 Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
