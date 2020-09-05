August 26, 1931 - September 4, 2020 Noel Wayne Tuttle, 89, went to be with his lord and savior Friday, September 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born to the late Joseph Seaton Tuttle and Susie Yates Tuttle on August 26, 1931 in Stokes County. Wayne retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service, and showed his love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and was also an attendee of Northside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Esta Tuttle; three brothers, Burl Tuttle, Renzie Tuttle and Max Tuttle; and six sisters, Mary Fansler, Effie Marshall, Stella Boles, Pauline Tilley Stacy Hobson and Roslie Collins. He is survived by his three daughters, Pam Casey (Bruce), Robin Martin (Ronnie), and Susan Smith (Kennith Culler); five grandchildren, Gary Leake, Alvin Owens, Stephen Smith (Christine), Dale Martin (Anna), and Stephanie Brinkley (Chad); six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gladys Norris. A graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Walkertown with Rev. Randy Hicks officiating. The body will lie-in-state at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall on Sunday from 12:00 noon until Monday at 5:00 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

