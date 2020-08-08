October 26, 1934 - August 2, 2020 Johnnie Tuttle, 85, of Stokes County passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born October 26, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Gilmer and Mary Tuttle. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville and previously retired from the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Johnnie served honorably in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in the mid-1950's. He also enjoyed spending time working on and riding motorcycles with friends. Johnnie is survived by Judith Tuttle Holbrook of Owasso, OK, Lisa Tuttle Meade of Hickory, NC, Johnnie Lee Tuttle, Jr. of Gastonia, NC. A private memorial will be held at a future date. Affordable Cremations

