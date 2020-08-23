April 5, 1931 - August 18, 2020 Andrew G. Vitez, Jr. of Winston-Salem passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on August 18, 2020. Andy was born on April 5, 1931 in Windber, PA to the late Andrew and Julia Stevens Vitez. Also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Louise Berschneider Vitez; sister, Julia Vitez and brother, John Vitez. He is survived by his son, Scott Vitez of Charlotte; daughter, Robin Vitez of Winston-Salem, sisters, Irene Greico and Edith Vitez of Windber, PA; and sister-in-law, Beverly Zeiler of Johnstown, PA as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Andy was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He began his career in the garment industry as a sewing machine mechanic and steadily advanced to several management roles over many years. He retired from the Draper Corp. in 1993. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed participating in several leagues and amateur tournaments. Andy was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Santa Maria Council, and achieved the rank of 3rd degree. A member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church since 1973, he volunteered as an usher at the Saturday Vigil Mass for many years. Andy was dedicated to his wife Mary Lou and was her primary caregiver during her battle with Alzheimer's disease until her death in September 2019. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations in Andy's memory: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, WS, NC 27103 or Catholic Charities, PO Box 20185, WS, NC 27120. "Lord God, you are attentive to the voice of our pleading. Let us find in your Son comfort in our sadness, certainty in our doubt, and courage to live through this hour. Make our faith strong through Christ our Lord. Amen." Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

