March 27, 1953 - August 26, 2020 Wanda Ingram Viverette-Sagel, 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro. Wanda was born on March 27, 1953 in Delaware County, New York to the late Derwood Cecil Ingram and Daisy Rose Ingram. She was raised by her adoptive parents, Nancy and Bobby Strickland. She graduated from Wesleyan College and East Carolina University. Wanda devoted her life to education, teaching at Brunson Elementary and Easton Elementary as well as other schools from 1983 2004. She also enjoyed reading and traveling. She was preceded in death by her birth parents. Surviving family includes her adoptive parents; two sons, Jason Viverette and wife Julie and Christopher Viverette and wife Nicole; granddaughter, Adelyn; siblings, Vicki Whisman, Deborah Conroy, Cindy Crowe, Dawn Wright and Chuck Ingram; and step-siblings, B.J. and John Strickland. Services will be private at the request of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries