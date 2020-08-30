March 27, 1953 - August 26, 2020 Wanda Ingram Viverette-Sagel, 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro. Wanda was born on March 27, 1953 in Delaware County, New York to the late Derwood Cecil Ingram and Daisy Rose Ingram. She was raised by her adoptive parents, Nancy and Bobby Strickland. She graduated from Wesleyan College and East Carolina University. Wanda devoted her life to education, teaching at Brunson Elementary and Easton Elementary as well as other schools from 1983 2004. She also enjoyed reading and traveling. She was preceded in death by her birth parents. Surviving family includes her adoptive parents; two sons, Jason Viverette and wife Julie and Christopher Viverette and wife Nicole; granddaughter, Adelyn; siblings, Vicki Whisman, Deborah Conroy, Cindy Crowe, Dawn Wright and Chuck Ingram; and step-siblings, B.J. and John Strickland. Services will be private at the request of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Racist comments prompt West Forsyth alum Jaylon McMillon to join Western Carolina football team's protest
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately