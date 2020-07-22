February 15, 1928 - July 20, 2020 Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Louise Grubbs Vogler, passed away July 20, 2020 after a gradual decline in health. Mom was a soft-spoken, unassuming, sweet and loving lady. She was loyal and nonjudgmental always with her family. Forever we will feel and carry her presence. She was "the cute girl in the office" at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company where she met Charlie and where both worked until retirement. Afterwords, they enjoyed many happy years at Indian Beach Fishing Pier. We will continue preparing her wonderful recipes but they will never be quite the same. Native to Walkertown, Mom was born to Horance and Ellie Grubbs, February 15, 1928. She was a proud graduate of the original Walkertown High School. For many years, our family attended Oak Grove Moravian Church. Until declining health, Mom worshiped at Mt. Olivet Church, enjoying the company of local neighbors and family. She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 53 years, Charlie; daughter-in-law, Joni; granddaughter, Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Coleton and Charlie. Continuing to cherish her always are her brother, Ron; children: daughter, Carol, sons, Rick, Danny (Kay); grandchildren, Amber, Misti, Michael, Bruce, Palmer, Dustin (Kim); and great-grandchildren, Solomon and Simon. Mom loved her wonderful caregivers: Heather, Odette, Nyasia and Jessica. They walked many miles with her. Abiding by Covid-19 restrictions, we will have a private family service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made in Mom's name to a charity of choice that fosters the care of those in need. Condolences may be made online at www.salem.fh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

