February 4, 1924 - August 27, 2020 Vivian Shields Voss, age 96 of Winston-Salem died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Forysth County on February 4, 1924. She retired as a private duty nurse, and was a member of Olivet Moravian Church. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, William E. Voss, of the home. The family will hold a private Memorial Service and burial at Olivet Moravian Church Graveyard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Olivet Moravian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem,NC,27106
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Racist comments prompt West Forsyth alum Jaylon McMillon to join Western Carolina football team's protest
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately