February 4, 1924 - August 27, 2020 Vivian Shields Voss, age 96 of Winston-Salem died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Forysth County on February 4, 1924. She retired as a private duty nurse, and was a member of Olivet Moravian Church. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, William E. Voss, of the home. The family will hold a private Memorial Service and burial at Olivet Moravian Church Graveyard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Olivet Moravian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem,NC,27106

