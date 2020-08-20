September 8, 1931 - August 18, 2020 Mr. Raymond Lee Waddell, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Raymond was born in Forsyth County on September 8, 1931, to the late Rex and Lillie Waddell. Raymond served in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. He received his high school diploma while serving in the military. Raymond owned and operated Stratford TV & Appliance in Winston-Salem prior to his retirement. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Clarice Snyder Waddell; three sons, Lee Waddell (Susan), Todd Waddell (Vicki), and Terry Waddell (Kathy); and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Raymond is also survived by two sisters, Libby York and Kay Reniger; and one brother, Wayne Waddell. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Waddell. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

