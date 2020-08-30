October 15, 1933 - August 22, 2020 Howard Gray Walker passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on October 15, 1933 in Forsyth County to the late Howard James and Johnsie Beulah Walker. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1952. At a young age Howard was fascinated with a box camera that his late father used to photograph the family. His early interest in cameras evolved into a successful career allowing him to contribute 43 years of service to the WS Journal. His first position was a copy boy that included receiving wire photos from the Associated Press. During the busy times at work he was occasionally given photo assignments. With no formal training or previous experience as a photographer, he gradually earned the acceptance from the tenured staff members at the WS Journal for his extraordinary talent in taking photographs that captured both technical proficiency and an eye for composition. In 1954 he had earned a full -time position as a photographer. Many of his photographs that were featured in the newspaper exhibited and defined the meaning of "a picture is worth a thousand words." He was acknowledged for his outstanding work from the NC Press Association by receiving many awards during his career most notably in 1964, 1975 and 1980 when he was awarded first place recognition. Yet most importantly, his career gave him the opportunity to form many valuable friendships along the way that he cherished over the years with many of them developing from just one click of the camera. His passion for photography was limitless. He took pride in his extensive collection of photography books and cameras. He dedicated some of his free time in teaching photography classes at the Reynolda House in the 80's and helping many established businesses in the Piedmont Triad area with their photography projects. He also enjoyed capturing those memorable moments at weddings for families to cherish for years to come. He retired from the WS Journal in 1995 as their chief photographer, managing a team of photographers and interns. After he retired, he became an avid gardener. He took pride in knowing that he could grow and supply food to his family and friends. Yet, he would sometimes boast in telling one particular story about how he once grew a tomato as big as a cantaloupe. We all smiled. Howard was preceded in death by both parents Howard and Johnsie Walker, two brothers, Andrew Walker and James Walker, three sisters, Louise Walker, Ann Snyder, and Inez Edwards. Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Campbell Walker of the home, two daughters, SuzAnne Walker, Winston-Salem, NC, and Sabrina Murphey (Gary) and one granddaughter Payton Murphey all living in Atlanta, GA. One sister, Dottie Tucker, Winston-Salem, NC. One brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Rachel Campbell, North Wilkesboro, NC, six nieces and three nephews. Also, his beloved fur baby "Callie" the cat. In honoring Howard's previous request, there will be no service. His love and kindness towards people will always be remembered by his family and friends. May the legacy of his photographs always serve as a fond memory to the surrounding community. If you wish to make a memorial donation in his honor, please send it to the NC Food Bank or the Forsyth Humane Society.
