November 22, 1946 - September 5, 2020 Mr. Richard Walker passed away Saturday, Septmber 5, 2020. A public viewing will be held Today, September 10, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 and interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 515 Specialty Park Drive

