November 25, 1918 - August 6, 2020 DANBURY Doris Bullington Wall, 101, passed away, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence. The funeral service will be held outdoors at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests everyone attending to please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus (Covid 19). Mrs. Wall was born November 25, 1918 in Pittsylvania County to the late Ira F. and Josie Davis Bullington. She was a long time active member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church. Her greatest hobbies were quilting and reading. Doris B. Wall graduated from Brasville High School in Danville, VA in 1936. She attended Radford State Teacher's College from 1936-1938 where she received a Normal Professional Certificate. She graduated from High Point University in 1950 with a B.A. Degree. She taught school in Pittsylvania and Henry County from 1938-1946. She came to Stokes County, NC in 1946 to teach, and retired from Sandy Ridge School Stokes County in 1974, with thirty-five (35) years of service. Some of her activities include being a member and president of the Lawsonville Senior Citizens Club, Stokes Advocacy Council to Senior "ACTS", president of "ACTS", member of the Lawsonville Community Council, United Methodist Women of Snow Hill Church, and Stokes County Retired Teachers School Personnel. She was awarded the Stokes County Unit North Carolina Retired School Person "Volunteer Of The Year" award for 2004-2005. Since retirement, she had volunteered thousands of hours of service to Stokes County. Doris was both a servant and leader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Wall; sister, Ethel Overstreet; two brothers, Boyd B. and Roy O. Bullington. Survivors include her son, Leon W. Wall and wife, Joyce; step daughter, Ruby W. Johnson; step daughter-in-law, Lucille Wall; grandson, Chad Wall (Donna Bennett); great-granddaughter, Sydney Dalton and husband, Josh. Mrs. Wall will be available for public viewing on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Memorials may be made to: Snow Hill United Methodist Church, 2030 Snow Hill Church Rd., Danbury, NC 27016. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
Service information
12:00PM
Tags
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
-
Former WSSU football coach challenges his firing; 'I just want my name back'
-
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
-
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
-
Two 14-year-olds now dead following shooting on Utah Drive in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately