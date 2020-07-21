December 11, 1941 - July 18, 2020 Mr. Donald Edward Walser passed away on July 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 11, 1941 to the late Nobe and Nettie Walser in Winston-Salem, NC. He attended North Davidson Senior High School and was a plumber by trade. He was a member of Lexington Memorial Masonic Lodge #473 and was a lifelong member of Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. He was married to Audrey Reavis Walser for 56 years; she preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by their four children, Robbie Walser (Kathy), Donna Chisholm (David), Carol Gallimore (Sid), Cindy Walser (Mike "Cal" Hines). He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Daphney Shoaff (Sam), Kris Walser (Kerrie), Nicole Scarlette (Brad), Stanley Walser (Grace), Trey Gallimore (Logan), Blake Gallimore, Jeron Gallimore, and four great-grandchildren: Aidan Chisholm, Addison Shoaff, Branson Scarlette, and Emory Sue Gallimore. Don enjoyed going to the lake house and fishing whenever possible. He loved to travel and would go on trips when he could with his daughters. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. The family would like to sincerely thank the caregivers that have helped us each day take care of daddy. Without your help we would not have made it through these times. Many thanks to our caregiving team: Patricia Sheffield, Jennifer Sheffield, Will Vest, Elizabeth New and Hillary Walters. We would also like to thank Dr. Gary Lon Morgan and his staff at Friedberg Family Medicine. Your kind and caring attention provided to help daddy. Daddy believed that Dr. Morgan "hung the moon." Our family is very grateful. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Walser family. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Take a Kid Fishing Foundation. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave. Asheboro NC 27203
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
-
Charlie Harrison, former Wake Forest basketball player, dies
-
High school students protest ahead of school reopening vote for Winston-Salem/Forsyth system
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately