July 7, 1944 - August 27, 2020 Lewis Warner passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at his home. Lewis Warner was born on July 7, 1944 to Arnold Lewis Warner and Martha Hunter Warner. Lewis Warner graduated from Northwest High School in 1962. He had a lifelong career as a funeral director at Vogler's Funeral Home (Salem Funeral Home), where he worked as a licensed funeral director for forty-eight years. Lewis Warner married Linda Cuzzens Warner on June 11, 1966. Lewis and Linda were married for fifty- four years. Together they had three sons; Michael Lewis (wife Tracy), Mark Lynn (Amy), and Matthew Aaron. He had four grandchildren; Christopher, Ashley, Gavin (wife Rachel), and Alaina. Lewis is also survived by his brother in-law and sister in-law; Thomas and Sandy Cuzzens. Lewis loved working in his yard and working on projects around his home. After his retirement, he and Linda spent a lot of time planting flowers in their yard and tending to honeybees. Lewis loved his family and always supported each member of his family. Lewis had a special dog named Joey, who was a comforting companion to him. The family would like to express appreciation for Trellis Hospice of Winston-Salem for their excellent care and remarkable compassion that they provided to Lewis Warner and his family. The family would also like to express appreciation to Salem Funeral Home for their generous care and arrangements for Lewis Warner. The family will have a private celebration of life at the home of his eldest son and wife; Michael and Tracy on Sunday September 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services at 3175 Maplewood Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Trellis at 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
