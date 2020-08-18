October 18, 1929 - August 11, 2020 William L. Weavil, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away on the evening of August 11, 2020. Our Lord took our loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and loved one, Bill Weavil, on six white horses to his heavenly home, not built by hands, eternal in the heavens. Bill was born in Forsyth County to the late Zennie L. Weavil and Sarah Carter Weavil on October 18, 1929. He was a member of Friedland Moravian Church, where he was very active as a choir and band member, scoutmaster, church board member, and served on many other committees. Bill was also very active in his community. Bill worked and retired from State Farm Insurance after 43 years of service as an agent. Bill was a Master Mason and Shriner who loved hunting, hackney ponies, and in his spare time enjoyed farming. Bill loved climbing on his tractor, chewing his cigar, and doing his thing. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Neal; brothers, Ray and Glenn Weavil; and a special friend, Linley Parnell. He is survived by his "bride" of 71 years, Rebecca Hine Weavil; daughter, Beverly Minton (Frank); son, Brent Weavil (Chiquita); grandchildren, Angela Travis (Geoffrey) of Miami, FL, Andrew Minton (Nancy) of Advance, NC, Mary Weavil of Kernersville, NC, and Miranda Muller (Jay) of Pigeon Forge, TN; step-grandchildren, Jeff Pope, Jr. of Stoney Point, NC and Alicia Dye of Kernersville, NC; and other much loved great and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Adam Goodrich and Rev. John G. Rights officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedland Moravian Church (Bill Weavil), 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
Teen found dead was shot 10 times, three times in the head. His body was found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately