October 18, 1929 - August 11, 2020 William L. Weavil, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away on the evening of August 11, 2020. Our Lord took our loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and loved one, Bill Weavil, on six white horses to his heavenly home, not built by hands, eternal in the heavens. Bill was born in Forsyth County to the late Zennie L. Weavil and Sarah Carter Weavil on October 18, 1929. He was a member of Friedland Moravian Church, where he was very active as a choir and band member, scoutmaster, church board member, and served on many other committees. Bill was also very active in his community. Bill worked and retired from State Farm Insurance after 43 years of service as an agent. Bill was a Master Mason and Shriner who loved hunting, hackney ponies, and in his spare time enjoyed farming. Bill loved climbing on his tractor, chewing his cigar, and doing his thing. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Neal; brothers, Ray and Glenn Weavil; and a special friend, Linley Parnell. He is survived by his "bride" of 71 years, Rebecca Hine Weavil; daughter, Beverly Minton (Frank); son, Brent Weavil (Chiquita); grandchildren, Angela Travis (Geoffrey) of Miami, FL, Andrew Minton (Nancy) of Advance, NC, Mary Weavil of Kernersville, NC, and Miranda Muller (Jay) of Pigeon Forge, TN; step-grandchildren, Jeff Pope, Jr. of Stoney Point, NC and Alicia Dye of Kernersville, NC; and other much loved great and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Adam Goodrich and Rev. John G. Rights officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedland Moravian Church (Bill Weavil), 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

