March 7, 1933 - August 18, 2020 Mr. Wayne Ellison Weber, 87, of Clemmons passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. He was born March 7, 1933 in Iredell County to Claude Holland Weber and Severa Cross Weber. Mr. Weber graduated from Statesville High School in 1951 and from Wake Forest College/University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Calvary from 1955 to 1957 in Bayreuth (Bindlach) Germany. On September 6, 1964 he married Glenda Hartness at First Baptist Church in Statesville. Mr. Weber was employed by Ohio Lime Company/United Cement Company and United States Gypsum Company. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Hartness Weber and brothers, Holland Cross Weber (Bettie), Charles Thomas Weber (Mary) and Charles Baxter Privette (Shirley). Survivors include many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Young Life Auburn-Opelika or the Forsyth Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
