January 5, 1939 - August 12, 2020 Winston-Salem: Duke Byron Weeks, 81, peacefully passed away at his home in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1939 in Cleveland Township of Johnston County, NC to Jefferson Byron Weeks and Paulene Thompson Weeks. Early in life, Duke's family moved from Cleveland, NC to Asheboro, NC. Following high school, Duke moved to Winston-Salem to attend Wake Forest University. Following his graduation he attended Bowman Gray School of Medicine. Duke proudly served in the United States Army and did residency at Walter Reed Army Hospital. He served for over eleven years including a tour of duty in Korea. Duke then worked at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for 30 years as an anesthesiologist and accomplished many awards for his invention of medical devices that improved anesthesiology worldwide. He was also an accomplished author of hundreds of medical articles in the American Medical Association Journal. Duke was predeceased by his wife of fifty-three years, Carolyn Lee Valetos Weeks, on December 18, 2016; his father, Jefferson Byron Weeks, and mother, Paulene Thompson Weeks. Duke is survived by his son Byron Weeks and his wife Kelley Weeks; granddaughter, Erika Knipp and husband Evan Knipp; great-grandchildren, Tegan Payne and Helena McClanathan and sister-in-law, Peggy Valetos Holder. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Duke's name to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.frankvoglerandsonsclemmons.com for the Weeks family. Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home Clemmons is honored to serve the Weeks family. Frank Vogler and Sons -Clemmons 2849 Middlebrook Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012
