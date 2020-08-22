December 10, 1951 - August 20, 2020 Cornelia Kahle Weigl passed away on August 20, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with pancreatic cancer. Nina was born on December 11, 1951, to George Edward Weigl and Lois Peck Weigl, in Mt. Kisco, NY, and grew up in the nearby town of Chappaqua. Nina graduated from Emma Willard School and Wells College, where she majored in sociology and anthropology and was very active in seeking justice for those at Wounded Knee and Attica. An interest in museum work led her to follow her brother, Peter, a Wake Forest biologist, to Winston-Salem, where she worked for Old Salem in the 1970s as a weaver and dyer. Following her marriage to Lachlan MacLachlan, she lived in Las Vegas, where she worked in a Mormon museum as a textile restorer. Of the places they lived, by far her favorite was Nantucket Island, where she loved the culture and history. From 1986 to the present, she has resided in Winston-Salem's West End where she raised and educated her son Robin, became a teacher and surrogate parent to numerous Shakespeare students, and was a wise and compassionate friend and advisor to scores of people. She loved singing and was a soprano in the choir of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for decades. In the early 2000s, Nina returned to Old Salem as a museum educator, sharing her knowledge of historic baking, textiles, and science with countless children and adults. She leaves behind a legion of students, choir colleagues, Old Salem Sisters, and devoted friends, as a testament to her profound character and loving heart. Nina was predeceased by her parents, sister Joan Westerberg, and brother Robert Weigl. She is survived by her son Robin MacLachlan, of Winston-Salem, her brother and sister-in-law Peter and Ann Weigl, of Pfafftown, her sister Nancy Sprague of Blue Hill, ME, brother-in-law George Westerberg of Fryeburg, ME, sister-in-law Gail Weigl of Alexandria, VA, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close friend and caregiver Stephanie Lovett of Winston-Salem. A musical memorial service will be held at a later date when all can gather together again. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Music Program, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
