Welch, Taylor Eugene January 23, 1995 - July 23, 2020 Taylor Eugene Welch, 25, of Advance, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born January 23, 1995 in Forsyth County. In 2014, Taylor accepted the Lord as his personal Savior. He loved life and always lit up a room with his smile. Taylor always had a passion for fitness as well. He was preceded in death by his two grandmothers, Anna Faye Canter and Rebah Sheek Welch. Surviving are his parents who he loved dearly, Debbie and Anthony Welch; one sister, Courtney York (Wesley) of Advance; two grandfathers, James Franklin Canter and Paul Eugene Welch both of Winston-Salem; two nephews, Wayde and Wesley, Jr. Also surviving are his aunts, Pattie Knight (Claude) of Yadkinville, Christi Rosendary (Quenton) of Clemmons, Angie Hampton (John) of Tobaccoville and Candace Wilmoth of King; his uncle, Steve Canter (Maria) of Concord and numerous cousins. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Friends Baptist Church in Clemmons with Pastor Matthew Pope and Preacher Greg Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service immediately following at the church. The family requests that social distancing be practiced. A private graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

