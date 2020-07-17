Winston-Salem - Mr. Lonnie Ray Wellman Jr., 64, passed away July 11, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Wellman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries