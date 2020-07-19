January 24, 1917 - July 18, 2020 Winnie Werkman, age 103, resident of Brookridge Retirement Home has gone to be with her trusted Lord and Savior. Winnie was the 7th and last of the 11 children of Dick, Sr and Winnie Werkman. She was born in Holland, IA and lived there until her son, Mark, reached the 7th grade when she decided to move 4 miles away to Grundy Center where she could be closer to school and her job. Winnie was a loyal active member of the Holland Christian Reformed Church. Winnie completed a 20+ year career with the local Rural Electric Cooperative as an office clerical employee. In September of 1995, at the age of 78, she decided a move to Winston Salem which would put her closer to Mark's family and have a better opportunity to watch her grandkids, Meghan and Mark, II grow up. In Winston she was a member of Mt. Tabor UMC. She enjoyed the many activities of her Suzannah Wesley Sunday school class. Winnie spent countless hours crocheting bedspreads, table coverings and Christmas decorations that family and friends have to remember her with. Winnie was preceded in passing by her parents, 10 siblings and her most cherished grandson, Mark,II. She is survived by son, Mark, daughter-in-law Maggie and granddaughter Meghan E. along with one sister-in-law Lois and many nieces, nephews and their families. Winnie will journey back to Holland where she will rest alongside many family and friends. In lieu of flowers and gifts memorials can be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Winston Salem. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
