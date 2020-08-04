June 21, 1942 - July 31, 2020 Mrs. Doris Marie Forrest West, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Davidson County on June 21, 1942, to the late James Alex and Helen Lomax Forrest. Doris was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where she took much pride in being part of the bereavement committee and the choir. She was an avid motorcycle rider and belonged to the Gold Wing Road Riders. Along with her husband, they rode motorcycles in all the continental states. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by a brother, Billy Forrest. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of fifty-eight years, Charles West; her daughter, DeAnne Manning (Lee); her son, Chuck West (Millicent); four grandchildren: Forrest Manning, Jessica West, Madelyn West, and Gracie West; her brother, Tony Forrest (Teresa); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Cletis Titus and Rev. Jim Bush. The family will receive friends from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM Wednesday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

