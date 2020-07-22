March 10, 1927 - July 21, 2020 WALNUT COVE Minnie Ruth Chapman Westmoreland, 93, went home to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County. Minnie was born on March 10, 1927 in Stokes County to the late John Braxton and Minnie Montgomery Chapman. She was a lifelong member of Palmyra United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. Minnie retired from Walnut Cove Elementary Cafeteria after working at Hanes Hosiery for many years. She was the president of Women's Auxiliary at WCFD for many years and volunteered at East Stokes Outreach Ministry. Minnie enjoyed quilting as well as her Friday night gatherings with her friends and Sunday school class. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Derema "DE" Earl Westmoreland; son-in-law, Gary Lovette; brother, Robert Chapman; and a sister, Nina Boles. Minnie is survived by her 2 children, Cathy W. Lovette and Mickey L. Westmoreland (Jewell); 6 grandchildren, Jeff Lovette, Amanda Cromer (Matt), Cory Lovette, Braxton Westmoreland, Jessica Hollinghead (Derrick), and Cody Westmoreland; 11 great-grandchildren, Austin Cromer, Tyler Chrismon, Landon Lovette, Molly Cromer, Madison Lovette, Karleigh Lovette, Elin Lovette, Coby Lovette, JB Westmoreland, Miles Hollinghead, and Ellery Lane Westmoreland; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Paisley Chrismon and Kase Chrismon; and numerous special nieces and nephews. There will be a 10:00 am graveside service held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Lord and Rev. Drew Southern officiating. Funeral home pandemic guidelines still apply. There will be no formal visitation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to home care givers Kari Ring, Evelyn Wells, Charity Haddox, John Young, as well as the special staff at North Pointe in Mayodan. Memorials may be made to Palmyra UMC Cemetery Fund: 5076 HWY 8 South, Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsufneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Westmoreland family.
