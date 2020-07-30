August 29, 1938 - July 29, 2020 Mrs. Molly Reece Whitaker, 81, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020 at Village Care of King, after an extended illness. She was born August 29, 1938 in Pfafftown to Cerva M. Reece and Nancy Huff Reece. She graduated co-valedictorian from Copeland School in 1956. Molly lived in Winston-Salem for a few years but spent most of her life in Siloam, NC where she was a homemaker, seamstress, loved reading, music, trips to the beach and gardening. She was a very sweet lady who loved the beauty of flowers, the mountains, animals and Christmas decorating and gift-giving. She was of the Christian faith and attended Old Siloam Church. All of her family were special to her and she will be very missed. Molly is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jane Marvin (Tony) of Winston-Salem; her half-sister Emily Reece Adcock (Emmett) of Walnut Cove; two sisters-in-law, Irene Whitaker and Bonnie Ashburn of Siloam; one brother-in-law, Thomas Whitaker (Cindy) of Siloam. Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Elbert Whitaker; her mother of East Bend; her father and stepmother Mary Ayers Reece of Walkertown, NC; her brothers, Richard Reece of Tuscon, Arizona and Dixon Reece of Durham, NC; one aunt, Della Reece Eads Poindexter of Siloam. Mrs. Whitaker will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain, NC on Friday July 31, 2020 from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in Old Siloam Church with Rev. Lem Sprinkle and Elder Jeff Whitaker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Siloam Church, 189 Hardy Road, Siloam, NC 27047 or to Village Care of King, 440 Ingram Drive, King NC 27021. A very special thanks to all the caregivers at Village Care and to family and friends for their love and support. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is respectfully serving the Whitaker family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
