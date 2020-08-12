May 24, 1948 - August 10, 2020 Wayne Maurice Whitaker passed away on August 10, 2020 in Kannapolis at the age of 72. He was born in Rock Hill to the late Maurice Fletcher and Pauline Sisk Whitaker. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served in Vietnam, receiving multiple medals. Wayne leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Patricia Hardin Whitaker; daughter, Dawn (Scott) Thomas; grandsons, Daniel Jason Whitaker and Jamie Whitaker; in-laws, the Hardin family; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Wayne was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports and pulling for the Cowboys, Panthers, and Tar Heels. However, Wayne's most cherished time was that spent with his family. He always looked forward to holidays and celebrations surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 16th at 2pm at Friedberg Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friedberg Moravian Church's Veteran Memorial and Flagpole Project, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

