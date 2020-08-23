September 21, 1922 - August 20, 2020 Born Sylvia Mercedes Gonzales 9/21/22 in Guantanamo, Cuba. She later married Jack Eugene Whitsett of Winston-Salem, NC. She is preceded in death by her mother Amelia "Nana" Villisana and her son Jack Eugene "Dragon" Whitsett of Powder Springs, GA. She leaves behind three daughters, Joan (Don) Lowder, Kim (Bill) Johnson, Kandy (James) Tedder Jacks. She had two grandaughters, Brandi Tedder, Casey Johnson and a great grandson Lukus Tedder. Her mother sent her to the US at age 10 so she could go to school. She lived with her Nana's sister, Nina and Sim Breaux of Thibodaux, LA. She attended school in Ruston, LA. At age 18 she returned to Cuba to rejoin her mother and begin work. She was a switchboard operator in Cuba and met Jack at the USO. She came back to the US and worked for Hanes Hosiery and the The Robert E Lee Hotel as a switchboard operator. She later would retire from The Winston-Salem Journal as a switchboard operator. When Jack had a coronary in Massuchusetts, she decided to start a greenhouse and grow plants to keep food on the table and take care of her four children. She loved working in her flowers, shopping and decorating. She had very eclectic taste. She lived alone for many of her senior years. She spent the last 6 years at Creekside Terrace Independent Living. This was a place she could show off her wardrobe which was never the style of her age. Standing at just 4'10" she was always dressed to the nines. She blossomed those first few years when she and her new friends had lots of fun there. Sincere thanks to Trellis Hospice for assisting near the end. In lieu of flowers please consider memory donations to Trellis Hospice in her name. Hayworth Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
