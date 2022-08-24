 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wilds, James W.

Wilds Winston-Salem - Homegoing celebration for James W. Wilds will be Sat., Aug. 20, at 12 p.m., at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Public viewing will be 2-6 p.m. at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service. (Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service)

