April 1, 1965 - July 17, 2020 Michael (Mike) Edward Wiles, 55, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 as the result of an auto accident. Michael was born in Hollywood, Florida on April 1, 1965. There are many words that describe Mike and his life. He was extremely funny, compassionate, fearless, kind-hearted, tough, hard-working, loving, and defined the word rebel. Loved by many, Mike lived life on his terms and epitomized "fly by the seat of your pants." He had a soft spot in his heart for individuals struggling through life. He always wanted to feel like he was helping someone. Mike loved and adored his family and knew his family loved and adored him. He was blessed and was a blessing to so many great people in his life, and his family is especially appreciative of Frank and Karen (Samantha/Harold) who welcomed him into their home and family. Special thanks and appreciation also to Telly, who was a great friend to Mike. Mike loved being outside and was always at peace when working with nature. He worked for Aesthetic Turf & Ag, where his gift for landscaping was on full display. His boss and friend Andrew enjoyed working with Mike and laughed at all the times Mike threatened to quit. Mike loved going to Andrew's to visit the horses. Mike is survived by his siblings, Garl (Teresa), Philip, Karen (Dean), Mark (Taryn), Chris (Melanie), Cindy (Brian); stepmother, Carrie (Jack); Aunt Laura, Aunt Helen, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Special thanks for all the love and support from friends that were included in the adventurous life of Michael Wiles. It truly was an unforgettable journey. Fly high our brother. Enjoy landscaping in paradise! Without a doubt, your charm and charisma is already at work up there. Remember to "get some shelter!" We love you and you will be missed. A private funeral service will be held Sunday. The burial will be open to anyone who wishes to attend at Westlawn Gardens of Memory (Clemmons), Monday at 11:00 am. We would like to thank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home and Pastor Brandon Harrison for their outstanding services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to various food banks and homeless shelters in Mike's memory. The family would like to thank Forsyth County Troopers, James, Rankin and Byrd for their kindness and utmost respect related to Mikes death. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

