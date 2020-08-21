The Right Reverend Willie Roger Wilkins was a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Ernest Waddell Wilkins and Magareen B. Wilkins. The funeral service for Bishop Wilkins will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at United Holy Church of America-Headquarters, 5104 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, North Carolina. Bishop Willie R. Wilkins was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ernest Waddell Wilkins, Sr. and Magareen Brown Wilkins; and sister, Patricia Ann Wilkins. Bishop Willie R. Wilkins leaves to cherish his life six sisters, Ester (Janava) Deberry, Sr., Evette (James) Davenport, Jeanette (Wesley) Mullins, Jennifer Wilkins, Felecia Westmoreland, and Katina Wilkins; four brothers, Ernest W. (Deborah) Wilkins, Jr., Roy (Sheronee') Wilkins, Sr., Robert M. Pitts , III, and Brian Spriggs; his special sisters, Carolyn Thomas, Apostle Elvira Cardwell (Ricky); his best friend, Charlie Blakeney and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A public viewing will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at United Holy Church of America-Headquarters 9:00 AM 10:45 AM. Face covering are required, social distance and other COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Hinnant Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Greensboro, NC 27406 336-272-8168 is assisting the Wilkins family.
