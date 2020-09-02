March 23, 1935 - August 28, 2020 On Friday, August 28, 2020, God was looking for another warrior to join his rank of angels. He found Doris Sylvia Williams, who was ready to meet her heavenly Father. She was born in St. Michaels, MD to the late Richard and Beatrice Normet Kirby. "Sy," as she was affectionately called by family, has longtime been a warrior. After graduating from Atkins High School, she attended Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. She worked for the Department of Social Services (DSS) and made a tremendous impact being a warrior for underprivileged children. She was hired as a Social Worker for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. She retired after spending twenty-five years of helping countless children find their way in life. "Sy" was married for 56 years to the late Bowman Ray Williams, Sr. She was a dedicated member of Red Bank Baptist Church. "Sy" leaves to mourn her loss two sons: Bowman Ray Williams, Jr. of Matthews, NC and Richard "Ricky" Williams of Mooresville, NC; three granddaughters: Monique Williams, Hannah Williams and Kayla Taylor; three grandsons: Myles Williams, Jordan Williams and Matthew Taylor; one great-granddaughter, Cleo Rose; a sister, Sandra Tobias; a brother, Richard Kirby; two devoted nieces: Keeci Tobias and Stephanie Carson; a devoted nephew, John Tobias, Jr.; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

